WEEDSPORT — Gordon H. Wood, 86, of Weedsport, passed away Nov. 9, 2022 at home.

Born in Rome, NY, Gordie formerly lived in Jordan before moving to the Weedsport area in 1974.

He was the son of Charles and Thelma Percy Wood who predeceased him.

He was a mechanic working at different garages over the years and later he operated a snowmobile parts business. Gordie was active in stock car racing and he belonged to the Midstate Vintage Stock Car Club.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Lois Wood and brothers: Edwin and Maurice Wood.

Surviving are his children: Teresa (Wood) Whipple, Robert G. Wood, Gordon H. Wood, Jr., and Sandi (Wood) Giarrusso; two sisters: Pauline (John) Condes and Marsha (Daniel) Edgbert; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge had arrangements.

