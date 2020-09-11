Gordon L. Palmer

Mr. Palmer was born in Venice on Aug. 26, 1933, and was a lifelong Venice resident. He was a self-employed poultry farmer, had operated a milk run for Hi Driscoll, and had also delivered eggs for Bob Driscoll. He had been a bus driver for the Southern Cayuga Central School District for several years as well. Gordon was a member of the Auburn Seventh Day Adventist Church, a past member of the Moravia Camera Club, and he enjoyed camping trips.