Gordon Lee Hayes, Jr.

Sept. 7, 1938 - July 4, 2023

GRANITE CITY, IL — Gordon Lee Hayes, Jr., 84, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1938 in Chattanooga, TN, a son of the late Gordon Lee Hayes, Sr. and the late Agnes Rose (Pesarchic) Kaseman.

He married Constance Barbara (Sarnicola) Hayes on April 13, 1961, in Auburn, NY and she passed away on Oct. 16, 2003. He later married Dorothy Rose (Bursik) Hayes on April 22, 2006, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and she survives.

Gordon proudly served his country with the United States Army with 32 years of dedicated service prior to his retirement in 1995. He had served during the Persian Gulf War and received many ribbons, medals and awards throughout his years of service.

He was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where he was active with the Holy Names Society, served on the Parish Council and helped with the fish fry for many years. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council #1098. He was also a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.

He loved working on and showing his classic Ford Mustang, was an avid collector of guns, enjoyed antiquing and his days of traveling. He cherished his many grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 17 years, he is survived by eight children and spouses: Barry Hayes, of Naples, FL, Jerry Hayes, of Florissant, MO, John Hayes, of Waupun, WI, Lori and Brian VonAswege, of St. Charles, IA, Mary Ann and Michael Niemeyer, of Edwardsville, Kathleen and David Hankins, of Edwardsville, Amelia "Amy" and Douglas Griesenauer, of Wentzville, MO and Christopher Votoupal, of Denver, CO; 13 grandchildren: Steven Hayes, Jimmy Hayes, Joshua Sileo, Zachory Chipperfield, Eric Niemeyer, Corey Niemeyer, Kurt Niemeyer, Rachel Fry, Timothy Hankins, Andrew Hankins, Stephen Russell, Joseph Russell and Melanie Russell; four great-grandchildren; two sisters: Ione Derck, of Weedsport, NY and Patricia Yost, of Shamokin, PA; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Hayes; three sisters: Marie Polumski, Evelyn Sexton and Joyce Hefti and one brother, Jerry Hayes.

In Celebration of his Life, visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. until time of a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as Celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation to support veterans and can be accepted at the service or made online at www.t2t.org.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com