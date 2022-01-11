Gordon Nugent, Jr.

March 24, 1957 - Jan. 7, 2022

AUBURN — Gordon Nugent, Jr., 64, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Gordon was born on March 24, 1957 in Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Gordon Nugent, Sr.

Gordon is survived by his siblings: Deborah (David) Barnes, of Albany, Darlene (Lee) Penrod, of Hastings, Dean (Sharon) Nugent, of Bridgeport, and Beth (William) Mahoney, of Clay. He is also survived by his stepmother, Donnie Nugent; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordon grew up in North Syracuse in a neighborhood full of children. He enjoyed this time when kids could ride their bikes to a nearby woods and explore and build forts. Often in the summer everyone would gather in the evening for a game of kickball or dodgeball.

Gordon was a star wrestler for North Syracuse High School. He enjoyed listening to music and playing the guitar. He worked at various jobs as a young adult until he became disabled.

He always visited for the family holiday gatherings. We will all fondly remember his love of stuffing and pumpkin pie! Gordon was a kind and gentle man, and his passing leaves a hole in our family.

The family wishes to thank Unity House of Auburn and CNY Health Home Network for their support of Gordon. We are especially grateful for the kindness and support of his Case Manager, Danielle Mulvey. Our thanks also go out to the medical personnel at Auburn Community Hospital and Auburn Rehabilitation Center for their care of Gordon.

Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to: The Fund for Unity House, 217 Genesee St., Auburn NY 13021.

Because of the prevalence of COVID, services will be private. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.