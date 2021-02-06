Grace A. Conklin

June 23, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2021

MORAVIA - Grace A. Conklin, 92 of Moravia, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital after a brief illness. Grace was born June 23, 1928 in the Town of Sempronius the daughter of the late Elmer K. and Helen L. Trapp Branch.

She had lived in Moravia most of her life and was previously employed at Crescent Corset Co., and Smith Corona, from where she retired. After her retirement she was a home health aide at Summit Eldercare in Moravia.

Grace and her late husband J. Bernard Conklin, who died in March 1995, were instrumental in the formation of Four Town First Aid Squad of which they were Charter Members. She was also a member and Past President of Moravia Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.

Grace enjoyed bowling, traveling to Fireman's Association Conventions with Bernie and with the Senior Citizens, going to play the slot machines at the casino and knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Grobelny; two sons: John B. (Julie) Conklin, Jr. and Stephen (Susan) Conklin; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, David Michael (Loretta) Branch; sister-in-law, Vera Camilla; and several nieces and nephews.