Grace Ann Netti

AUBURN — Grace Ann Netti, 55, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Thomas and Rose Larriva Netti.

She graduated from R.I.T. and received her Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University. Grace Ann lived in Maryland for many years before returning to Auburn. Grace was also a contestant in the Miss Deaf America contest, representing New York State. She enjoyed many summer vacations at Camp Mark Seven for the deaf. Grace loved knitting and painting. Most of all, she cherished taking care of her mother. Grace also enjoyed the company of her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by two brothers: Frank (Debbie) Netti, Jim (Kate) Netti; sister-in-law, Rose Netti; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and friends.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by three brothers John, Steve, and Joseph.

Friends are invited to join the family for her Mass of Christian burial this Wednesday at 1 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.