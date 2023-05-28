Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEEDSPORT - Grace Bos, 87, formerly of Hamilton St., Weedsport, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 after suffering from a long illness.

Born in the Netherlands on October 15, 1935, she retired from Syroco after 38 years of employment. She enjoyed teaching several family members how to knit and crochet, she was a avid sports fan but her biggest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Fenni Clark of FL, William Bos (Sherri) of Weedsport, Betty Thieringer of FL, and Brenda Duncan (Mike Ladd) of TX; grandchildren Katie Gogolen (J) of FL, Kevin Clark (Jessica) of KY, Cari Passetti (Ben) Weedsport, Jim Bos (Brittany) of FL, John Bos (Bri) Weedsport, Matt Bos (Alisha) of Oswego, David Thieringer of Waterloo, Christopher Thieringer (Brooke) of Hannibal, Dillon Thieringer of FL, Kessley Duncan (Ryn) of Liverpool, Tyler Duncan of Syracuse; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Grace's life will be held sometime in October at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Finger Lakes Center For Living or the Weedsport Fire Department.

