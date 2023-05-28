Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grace (DiMora) Bauso

AUBURN - Grace (DiMora) Bauso, 82, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday May 25, 2023 in the comfort of her brother Joesph's home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Siculiana, Sicily the daughter of the late Francisco and Domenica (Carauna) DiMora and resided most of her life in Auburn.

Grace was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and member of their Sacred Heart Society.

Grace owned and operated Grace Coiffare, a beauty salon in Skaneateles and later in Auburn, for more than 20 years.

She loved being surrounded by family and friends and especially enjoyed all the special times with her grandchildren. Grace liked to travel in her earlier years and was an excellent cook. Grace's beautiful smile and warming personality will forever be remembered and truly never forgotten.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Bauso; two beloved children, Laura (Michael) Williams, Samuel Bauso; three much adored grandchildren, Brittnay (Jason) Bennison, Michael Vanderhoof, Jr. and fiance Nicole Carey, Haley Grace Vanderhoof (Jamie Zalewski); cherished great-granddaughter, Lily Grace Zalewski; three siblings, Mimi (James) Lerario, Josephine (Ted) Miller, Joseph DiMora; two sisters-in-law, Carol DiMora, Patricia DiMora; as well as several close nieces, nephews ,cousins; and very special niece, Marijo DiMora who cared for Grace during her illness.

In addition to her parents, Grace was also predeceased by three brothers: Anthony, Vincent and most recently Gerlando "Jerry" DiMora.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend Grace's Mass of Christian burial this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider any donations in Grace's memory to the Sts. Mary & Martha Churches Cluster, c/o Renovation Fund, 303 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.