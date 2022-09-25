Grace E. Cornell

Jan. 1, 1928 - Sept. 20, 2022

CAYUGA - Grace E. Cornell, 94, of Cayuga, passed away September 20, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Grace was born in Auburn on January 1, 1928, to the late Clarence and Grace Newman.

She enjoyed reading and bird watching. Family meant the world to Grace; she was the happiest when she was spending time with them.

Grace is survived by her children Richard, Jr. (Bernadette) Cornell, Donna Cornell, Bruce Cornell and Wendy Cornell; her grandchildren Tammy, David, Bruce, Morgan, Brandy and John; her great-grandchildren Taylre, Grace, David, Kate, Everleigh, Chase, Maddox, Hayden and Emma; and her good friend, Mary Dennis.

Along with her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband, Richard Cornell, Sr.; her son, David Allen Cornell; and her sister, Cora Catlin.

Services will be held privately for family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aurelius Fire Department. Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.