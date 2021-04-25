 Skip to main content
Grace G. Bergerstock

SCIPIO CENTER - Grace G. Bergerstock, 70, of Scipio Center, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Lamay) Gasparro.

Grace worked for General Products that later changed to TRW and retired in 2016 working over 46 years in the assembly and soldering department.

She is survived by her son, Clint Bergerstock; grandson, Adam Denney; and great-grandson, Christopher Denney.

In addition to her parents, Grace was predeceased by her husband, Harold Bergerstock.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

