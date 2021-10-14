Grant A. Madill

May 13, 1944 - Oct. 5, 2021

AUBURN - Grant A. Madill, 77, of Auburn, passed away on October 5, 2021 after a long illness. Grant was born May 13, 1944 to the late Floyd Gray and Helen (Barkeley) Madill.

Grant was a Veteran of the Army serving during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his daughters Barbara, Allison and Taylor; and adopted daughter Sarah. In addition to his parents, Grant was predeceased by three infant children, and his cat Muffins.

There will be a celebration of life at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 40 Spring Street, Union Springs, NY 13160. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.