Gregory Alan Roberts

BALDWINSVILLE — Gregory Alan Roberts, of Baldwinsville, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 41.

Born to Michael and Suzanne Roberts, Greg was a beloved father and son. He graduated high school from his hometown of Port Byron, and he later attended college at Onondaga Community College and received his associate's degree.

He spent his working years in food service, with his most recent employment being at Peregrine Nursing Home as a dietary director. Greg relocated several times for his job and lived in multiple different cities and states before settling down several years ago in Baldwinsville, NY.

Greg was an extremely hard worker, and he was proud of that. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed snowmobiling or ATV riding and attending karate classes with his 8-year-old son, Dylan. He had a love for his pets, some of which included fish, scorpions, and reptiles over the years. He also had an impressive collection of M&M memorabilia that he had collected since he was a teenager.

When people think of Greg, they think of a true friend; somebody that would bend over backward to help them. He was a loving father that worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He had big dreams and plans for the future, and he will be greatly missed by his family.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Linda Burke; aunt, Patricia Burke; and grandfather, Charles Roberts. He is survived by his mother, Suzanne; father, Michael; children: Giselle Escobar (15) and Dylan Roberts (8); grandmother, Caroline Roberts; sisters: Pamela (James) Chapman, Stephanie (Josh) Baker and Natalie (Seth) Brumbaugh; aunts: Kathy (Tim) Gallagher and Laura (Scott) Moorehead; and many nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Greg touched are invited to services. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport NY 13166. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Flowers may be sent to White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.