Gregory Duane Saville

Gregory Duane Saville

Gregory Duane Saville

April 13, 1955 - Oct. 9, 2021

VENICE — Gregory Duane Saville, 66, of Venice Center, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 9, 2021. Born April 13, 1955 in Auburn, he was a son of the late Gerald "Doc" and Ruth (Titus) Saville.

A lifelong area resident, Greg graduated from Southern Cayuga Central School. He retired in 2015 from the Cayuga Correctional Facility, Moravia, having been a Corrections Officer for 25 years. He previously worked for 17 years as a punch press operator for Emerson Corp.

Greg enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and loved his Budweiser!

He is survived by his wife, Jackie (Powers) Saville; his children: Josh Saville (LaCosta), of Scipio, Shawna Perreault (Tom), of Cortland, and Ashley Saville, of Groton; eight grandchildren: Maddie, Aiden, Lia, Owen, Allison, Jeremiah, Nathan, and Makayla; his siblings, Chip Saville (Michelle), of Genoa, Debbie Clark (Dean), of Hudson, FL, Jennifer Saville (Pat Ward), of Genoa, and Roxanne Hilliard (Mike Mulvaney), of Moravia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jeremiah Powers, and a granddaughter, Miah.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 St. Rt. 90, Genoa. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.

