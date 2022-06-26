Gregory J. 'Gregg' Smith

Nov. 19, 1963 - June 22, 2022

AUBURN - Gregory J. "Gregg" Smith, 58, the husband of Katherine (Rankin) Smith, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn November 19, 1963, Gregg was the son of the late William and Melinda Okoniewski Smith.

He was employed for several years as a custodian for St. Alphonsus Church and Blessed Trinity School. After graduating the Corrections Academy, Gregg started his career in Sing Sing Prison, and retired after 29 years of faithful service as a Correction Officer in Auburn Correctional Facility.

During retirement, he worked part-time at the Cheche Funeral Home, a job he really enjoyed. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, #207 and in his spare time, he could be found boating on Owasco Lake, hanging with friends, or watching his beloved Cowboys, New York Rangers or New York Yankees.

In addition to his loving wife Kathy; Gregg is survived by his precious daughter Kaleigh Battista and her husband Andrew of Auburn; his aunt Lee Parker of Auburn; aunt Marylou Ryan of FL; close cousin Molly Parker Jones of CO; and father and mother-in-law William and Patricia Rankin of Auburn.

Including his parents, Gregg is predeceased by his brother David Smith; and his beloved pekepoo dog, Bella.

Calling hours will be conducted Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

