Gregory J. Kliss

Gregory J. Kliss

Gregory J. Kliss

AUBURN — Gregory J. Kliss, 56, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Greg was born in Auburn, the son of James and Jane (Major) Kliss. He had been employed for over 30 years as a research engineer, specializing in radar detection, with SRC, Inc. in Syracuse.

Greg loved to travel and spend time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Isabel Kliss, of Auburn; his two sisters: Sandra Norris, of Syracuse and Marcia Bilinski, of Dover, DE; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he was predeceased by two brothers, James and Ronald Kliss, a sister, Nancy Marquart and close friends, Chuck and Lorraine Culver.

Memorial visitation celebrating Greg's life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

