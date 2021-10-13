Gregory J. Shutter

UNION SPRINGS — Gregory J. Shutter, 74, of Union Springs passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Clarence and Lorraine (Walter) Shutter.

Greg was veteran of the Navy serving in the Vietnam War from 1965-1969. He was a member of the Union Springs American Legion for many years. Greg was franchise owner of Archway Cookie Distributorship, worked for Pepsi as a driver and Troy's Marina as the manager. He loved fishing, boating on Cayuga Lake and being an ultimate prankster.

In his retirement years he enjoyed wood working and growing a vegetable gardening. He was an avid Boston Red Sox, Miami Dolphins and Bill Elliot NASCAR fan. Greg was a man that loved his family and community very much. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by, wife, Kathleen Shutter, of Union Springs; daughter, Kelly Johnson, of Chandler, AZ; grandchild, Addie Johnson; sister, Penny Shutter-Foster (Rich); brothers: Mark Shutter, Terry Shutter; brothers-in-law, Harry Slywka and Jerry Marquet; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his sisters, Ellie Slywka, Jackie Marquet, and son-in-law, Tim Johnson.

There was a Celebration of Life this past Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at the Walter T. Conley, American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

The family requests in Greg's honor to show your Boston spirit but if you must, show your Yankee spirit. (Tee-He-He).

Contributions may be made to the Walter T. Conley, American Legion Post 1107, in memory of Greg J. Shutter.