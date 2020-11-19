Gregory Joseph Goss

He grew up in Weedsport with his parents, Francis (Bud) and Rita Goss and sister, Gretchen Pfitzner. He was a graduate of Cayuga Community College. He met and married his wife, Susan (Fohs) Goss. They settled in Weedsport across from his childhood home where they raised their daughter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending weekends on Cayuga Lake with family and friends. Although technically retired, Greg continued working as an employee at Bass Pro Shops which was the perfect end to his work career. Greg also spent the summers volunteering his time at Camp Columbus where he taught the campers to fish.