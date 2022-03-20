 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gregory Paul Panek

June 5, 1946 – March 15, 2022

AUBURN - On March 15, 2022, Gregory Paul Panek, of Auburn, NY passed away in the comfort of his home. He was 75 years old.

Greg was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late John and Stephanie Sroka Panek. He was a graduate of Auburn East High School. He was a hard working dairy/cash crop farmer and a skilled landscaper, carpenter, mechanic and mason. He was a former Sennett Town councilman, and a Sennett Volunteer firefighter. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and SU Basketball teams.

Greg's love for family and adoration for his grandchildren was second to none. He enjoyed hearing about their sports and activities, and attended whenever possible. Greg's specialties were homemade soup and oatmeal cookies.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie (Dumas) Panek; his children Sarah (Mark) Burlingame, Laura (Nick) Ballou, Scott (Tina) Panek and John (Bridgette) Panek; his brother, Bill (Nadine) Panek; sister-in-law, Patricia Panek; his grandchildren Nolan, Mitchell, Celina, Ryan, Liam, Aidan, Tristan, and Zoe; plus his sweet dog, Abby Doo.

Besides his parents, John and Stephanie (Sroka) Panek, he was predeceased by his brother, Tom Panek.

Friends are invited to call from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State Street.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Please consider planting a tree or a plant, taking a scenic country ride or enjoying a sweet desert in his honor.

To leave a condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

