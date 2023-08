June 24, 1932 - Aug. 19, 2023

SENNETT - Harold C. Parker, Sr., 91, of Sennett, passed away, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Parker was born in Auburn NY on June 24, 1932, to the late Clyde and Jennie Scheftic Parker.

Mr. Parker lived and worked on the Parker family farm in Sennett since 1947. He worked 15 years at Stauffer Chemical in Skaneateles Falls, NY and also spent 15 years employed with TRW in Auburn, NY.

Mr. Parker was a member of the Sennett Federated Church. He was a 65-year member of Auburn Masonic Lodge 124, and served as past Secretary. Mr. Parker was also a member and Past Patron of Auburn Chapter 169 Order of Eastern Stars and past Chief Commissioner of Appeals, Order of Eastern Star, State of NY.

Mr. Parker spent time volunteering at the Calvary Food Pantry and demonstrated weaving on the loom at the Ward Ohara Agricultural Museum for many years. He loved to work on his lawn and flower gardens, cooking, baking bread and canning pickles. Over the years he made countless latch hook rugs.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lorraine Lansbury Parker;

Donna (Kevin) Smith

Elliot (Julie) Smith - Garrett, Anna, Bennett

Cassi (Pierre) Nadeau - Blake, Nolan

Gregory Smith

Harold (Kathleen) Parker, Jr.

Holly (David) Kinnaman - Henry, Kevin, Davey

Matthew (Christi) Parker - Ace, Jeremiah

Allison Parker - Aslynn

grandson-in-law, William Smith (Rissa Cappa) - Collin

Penny (Tom) Minnoe;

Ashleigh (David) Nucci - Parker, Joey, Vinny, Addy

Sara (Bradley) Odell - Logan, Landon, Charli

Kristin Minnoe - Mason

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ruth Parker and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his granddaughter, Caroline Smith in 2015; brother, Allen Parker in 2015; sisters: Ava Bulkot and Betty Farrell both in 2016.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, August 25, 2023; with visitation prior from 10:00 a.m.-noon all in Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Rd., Auburn, NY.

Masonic, and Eastern Stars services will be held prior to general visitation at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harold's name may be made to Sennett Federated Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Please offer condolences to the family at: whitechapelfh.com.