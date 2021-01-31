Harold E. Morse, Jr., Ph.D.

At the same time, ARC created the nonprofit Appalachian Community Service Network (ACSN), and Hal was appointed President. ACSN provided coverage beyond the original footprint of ARC and made cable programming available to home viewers for the first time. ACSN was the only cable network with a full-time commitment to deliver educational, instructional, and informational programs for adults. In 1980, Hal founded The Learning Channel and served as its Chairman and CEO until 1991. Concurrently he served as President and CEO of ACSN, which functioned as the parent corporation of The Learning Channel between 1980 and 1991. Under his leadership, The Learning Channel became one of the nation's fastest growing cable networks, serving more than 20 million television households in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada by the end of his tenure. Discovery Communications acquired The Learning Channel and ACSN in 1991.

In 1992, Hal and J. Carter Brown, the late Director Emeritus of the National Gallery of Art, joined forces to create OVATION TV, as a platform to bring the arts to the wider audience. OVATION was sold in 2006 and remains operational today. Between 2006 and 2020, Hal served as the Chairman and CEO of the Health and Healing Network, an integrative medical Internet-based service that created holistic and alternative medical programming for cable, On-demand, and streaming platforms.