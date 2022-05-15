Harold F. Purcell

June 20, 1933 - May 12, 2022

AUBURN - Harold F. Purcell, 88, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. Mr. Purcell was born in Skaneateles on June 20, 1933.

Harold proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Casler Masonry where he was a skilled carpenter.

Harold is survived by his wife of 67 years Joan Brown Purcell; his children Vicky (Joseph) Lupien, Mark Purcell (Amy) and daughter-in-law Mary Purcell; grandchildren Krista (Amy) Purcell, Matthew Lupien and Andrew Lupien; great-grandson, Dakota Lupien; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his son Roger, his four brothers and one sister.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Lakeview Cemetery in Fleming. Donations in memory of Harold may be made to Matthew House in Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.