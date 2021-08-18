Harold G. Fuller
May 26, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2021
PALM BAY, FL — Harold Fuller, 87, formerly of Red Creek, NY. The son of Thomas Fuller and Dortha Fuller passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2021 in Palm Bay, FL. He is survived by his daughters: Rae (Kimberly) Heath, Patrica (Larry) Fontana, of Port St. Lucie, FL; a son, Scott (Tracy) Fuller, of Palm Bay, FL; four grandsons; one granddaughter and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbra Horn.
A veteran of the Korean War. A long-time fan of auto racing, he raced many local tracks. He was a part of a Indy car pit crew in the late 1970s and 80s.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers give donations to V.F.W.