Harold G. Fuller

PALM BAY, FL — Harold Fuller, 87, formerly of Red Creek, NY. The son of Thomas Fuller and Dortha Fuller passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2021 in Palm Bay, FL. He is survived by his daughters: Rae (Kimberly) Heath, Patrica (Larry) Fontana, of Port St. Lucie, FL; a son, Scott (Tracy) Fuller, of Palm Bay, FL; four grandsons; one granddaughter and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbra Horn.