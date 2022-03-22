Harold G. Jackson, Sr.

OWASCO — Harold G. Jackson, Sr., 91, of 4878 Gahwiler Rd., Owasco, passed away at home on March 18, 2022. Born in Niles, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond and Edith (Pries) Jackson.

Harold was employed with Agway for over 30 years in the company's Egg Marketing Management before retiring from Krehers Poultry where he was employed in sales.

Harold loved the outdoors and being in his yard gardening, caring for his lawn, or just sitting on his porch. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle and enjoyed his time with his family.

He is survived by his five children: Mark (Kathy) Jackson, Keith Jackson, Glenn (Shelby Ciraolo) Jackson, Dawn (Peter) McLean and Val (Stan) Tulowiecki; four sisters: Betty Fessler, Merle LeFevre, Mabel Townsend and Grace (Harold) Townsend; his brother, Willard (Gloria) Jackson); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mildred Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his in-laws: Harold "ET" and Tina White and Terry Lardeo.

Harold was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Joan Jackson in 2019; an infant daughter, Melissa Jackson; a brother, Charles "Chuck" Jackson; granddaughter, Kathryn Barkman; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lardeo; and three brothers-in-law, Doug Fessler, Edward LeFevre and Earl Townsend.

Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Owasco Reformed Church with a funeral service to follow. Private burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church or to the American Cancer Society in memory of Harold. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomllc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.