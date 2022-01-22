Harold Lee O'Connor

Jan. 1, 1976 - Jan. 14, 2022

BROOKTONDALE - Harold Lee O'Connor, age 46, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. Harold was a New Year's and Bicentennial Baby, born January 1, 1976, to Derilda and Harold James. Some years later Harold was adopted by Michael O'Connor.

Harold will be missed by many. Harold is survived by his son, Charles Sayre; stepdaughter, Ashley; parents, Derilda and Mike; brother, Nathan (Nikki); sisters Katie (Robert) and Petal; niece, Lillian; nephew, Leo; and estranged wife, Beth. Harold has a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins on the O'Connor's side and the James' side.

Friends and family are invited to call 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590.