 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harold Lee O'Connor

  • 0
Harold Lee O'Connor

Harold Lee O'Connor

Jan. 1, 1976 - Jan. 14, 2022

BROOKTONDALE - Harold Lee O'Connor, age 46, passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. Harold was a New Year's and Bicentennial Baby, born January 1, 1976, to Derilda and Harold James. Some years later Harold was adopted by Michael O'Connor.

Harold will be missed by many. Harold is survived by his son, Charles Sayre; stepdaughter, Ashley; parents, Derilda and Mike; brother, Nathan (Nikki); sisters Katie (Robert) and Petal; niece, Lillian; nephew, Leo; and estranged wife, Beth. Harold has a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins on the O'Connor's side and the James' side.

Friends and family are invited to call 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News