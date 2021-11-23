Harriet (Warn) Crosby

AUBURN — Harriet (Warn) Crosby, 86, the wife of the late Wynne M. Crosby, passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY.

Born in Auburn in 1934 to Helen Sperry Warn and Harry Warn of Owasco, NY, Harriet graduated from Moravia High School in 1951 and graduated from SUNY Morrisville in 1953.

Harriet worked a summer at Jackson Perkins in Newark, NY and then for Rochester General in the Food Services Department. She then went on to work for New York State Electric and Gas for seven years and retired from The Citizen newspaper after working there for more than 20 years. Harriet cherished her Citizen friendships and remained in touch with many of her former co-workers until her passing. A devoted member of the Auburn United Methodist Church, Harriet enjoyed such roles as committee secretary, Sunday school teacher/daycare provider, and organizer of the Old Tyme Fair Bake Sale.

Traveling with friends and family members provided a lifetime of good memories. Yearly trips to Myrtle Beach and traveling to visit her sisters and old friends were highlights of a life well-lived. Whether it was a holiday family gathering or lunch with friends, Harriet enjoyed the laughter that comes with good company. She particularly loved attending her grandchildren's events and performances.

Her family would like to thank the caregivers at the Wayne County Nursing Home whose quality care and compassion helped keep her healthy and in good spirits particularly during the COVID lockdown.

Harriet is survived by her daughter, Anne (Matt) Cook, of Lyons, NY and grandchildren: Halle Cook, of Brooklyn, NY, Samuele Cook, of Scottsville, NY and Hannah Cook, of Rochester, NY; sisters: Mildred Reilley, of Zellwood, FL, Jeannen Pearson, of Auburn, NY, and Janice Lillie, of Auburn, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Crosby of Cayuga, NY; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides Wynne, her loving husband of 59 years, she was predeceased by her parents: Helen and Harry Warn and brother, Joseph Warn.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pettigrass Funeral Home on 196 Genesee St. in Auburn, NY. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Auburn United Methodist Church at 99 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.