Harriett C. Walter Switzer

July 4, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2023

CAYUGA - Harriett C. Walter Switzer, 77, of Cayuga, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023. Mrs. Switzer was born in Auburn on July 4, 1946, to the late Harold S. and Carolyn Lynn Walter. She retired from Cayuga Elementary School, where she was a cafeteria worker for 19 years. Harriett loved playing Bingo and Bunco and was a member of the Aurelius Ladies Auxiliary for over 40 years.

Harriett is survived by her son, Jack Baity; her grandchildren: Meagan (Colton) Harrison, Sara Foster and Hunter Baity; her sisters: Millie Walter Kilmer and Neta Dodson; her brothers: Lynn (Barb Switzer) Walter and Kent (Robin) Walter; great-grandchildren: Ellie, Lyla and Tanner; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Harriett was predeceased by her husband, Harold R. "Dick" Switzer; her daughter, Wendy Foster; son-in-law, Brad Foster and brother-in-law, David Kilmer.

Harriett wanted to extend a special thank you to her cousin, Jeff Bedell.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 on Thursday, September 7th in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. 197 South St. Auburn NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8th at 10am in the funeral home. Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Cayuga.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriett's name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Aurelius Ladies Auxiliary.