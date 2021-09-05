Harriett I. Gilmore

AUBURN - Harriett I. Gilmore, 91 of Auburn passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Navarino, NY the daughter of the late Henry and Edna (Searle) Isbell and had been an area life-long resident.

Harriett retired from the New York State Department of Corrections after 25 years of service, where she was a typist. She then attended clown school and enjoyed playing many different types of card games. Harriett also liked domino's, solitaire and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two sons, Sidney B. Gilmore III of Cayuga, Robert Gilmore of TX; and seven grandchildren, Jodie Parham, Robert Gilmore, Jr., Brandon, Ryan, Justin, Taylor and Catherine Gilmore.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her aunt Helen, her sister Marilyn and brother Donald.

The family will greet any friends this Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Navarino.