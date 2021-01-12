 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry C. Free, Sr.

Harry C. Free, Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Harry C. Free, Sr.

Harry C. Free, Sr.

Sept. 19, 1931 - Jan. 6, 2021

CORTLAND — Harry C. Free, Sr., 89, of Cortland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center due to complication from COVID-19.

He was born Sept. 19, 1931 in Carle Place, Nassau County, NY.

A proud veteran, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as an operations manager for several years at Unity House in Auburn.

A graveside service will be held at the Red Hill Cemetery, Hodgenville, KY at a later date. There will also be a burial at sea from a U.S. Navy vessel at a later date. There are no calling hours.

A full obituary is available and online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Family struck by Covid-19 holds funeral in parking lot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News