Harry C. Free, Sr.

Sept. 19, 1931 - Jan. 6, 2021

CORTLAND — Harry C. Free, Sr., 89, of Cortland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center due to complication from COVID-19.

He was born Sept. 19, 1931 in Carle Place, Nassau County, NY.

A proud veteran, he served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as an operations manager for several years at Unity House in Auburn.

A graveside service will be held at the Red Hill Cemetery, Hodgenville, KY at a later date. There will also be a burial at sea from a U.S. Navy vessel at a later date. There are no calling hours.

A full obituary is available and online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.