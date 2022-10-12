Harry Church

Feb. 14, 1928 - Oct. 11, 2022

AURELIUS — Harry Church, 94, of Aurelius, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was born in Auburn, NY on Feb. 14, 1928 to the late Edward and Florence (Sawtell) Church.

He was a self-employed farmer for many years which is also where he was born and raised. He ran the farm until the 1970s when he sold it and went to work for the Barski Brothers Farm Supply. He was a very loving grandpa and the kids and grandkids will have so many memories of the farm.

He is survived by his children: Carrie (Gail) Hayes, Benny (Connie) Smith, Robert Smith, Dempsey (Ginny) Smith; brother, Edward (Ann) Church; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Harry was predeceased by his wife, Carrie Belle Church, live in companion, Marilyn Mattes, sons: Rockingham Smith and Douglas Smith, brother, Thomas Church, half-brother, Kenneth Rosencranes and sister, Ellen Wells.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Owasco Rural Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Skaneateles, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.