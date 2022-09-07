Harry D. Saville

Harry D. Saville, 82, of 5507 West Lake Road, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Harry was born in Locke, NY and was a Marine veteran who proudly served his country from 1956 to 1962.

He retired after 50 years from IBEW LU 1249, journeyman lineman card number D179480 where he served as a lineman as well as the assistant business manager in his later years.

Harry enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends and often had a sound word of advice, which will be missed by many. He also took great pride in his lawn, lake property and whose work ethic will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his son, Joseph E. Saville, his wife, Beth; and their two daughters: Berkley and Emerson. He is also survived by his sister, Jane "Shorty" Taylor; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was especially close with his neighbors, Billy and Lorraine (Dusharm) Trojnor, who were more like family to Harry and whose help during the last few months was invaluable. He was also very close to his nephew, Neil Taylor, and grand-niece Trish Ward who also offered their help and support during the last few months. The family would also like to acknowledge the kindness of Patrick Morrissey, lifelong friend of Joe and whose company was very much appreciated.

Harry was predeceased by his mother, Jennie (Hares) Saville; his wife, Sharon (Weed) Saville in 2006; three brothers, Harold "Corky", George, and Gerald "Doc"; a sister, Pearl C. Coon and a niece, Crystal Ward.

There are no calling hours. A prayer service for Harry will take place on Sept. 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Oak & Vine at Springside, 6141 West Lake Rd., Auburn with a celebration of Harry's life to follow from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Harry's memory may be made to Owasco Watershed Lake Association (owla.org), PO Box 1, Auburn, NY 13021 or to National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen (nsujl.org) for families of fallen or injured lineman, 555 Foster Ave., Freeland, PA 18224.

