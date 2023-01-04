Harry P. Flanigan, Jr.

AUBURN — Harry P. Flanigan, Jr., 94, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023 at his home with his family at his side. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Harry P. Flanigan, Sr. and Grace Moochler Houde.

Harry was a 1946 West High School graduate and proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard from 1947 to 1951. Harry was employed as a tooling engineer throughout his career for several companies. In later years, he owned and operated Flanigan Equipment Sales.

Harry was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the Knights of Columbus Golf League. He was a founding member and communicant of Sacred Heart Church and the Sacred Heart CYO Basketball Program.

His greatest passion was caring for his numerous horses and his beloved farm on South Street Road. During his retirement years, Harry enjoyed vacationing with his family at their home in Longboat Key, FL.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean (Salzer) Flanigan; six children: Patricia Simmonds, Peggy Murphy, Michael (Debi) Flanigan, Sandra Hall, David (Kathy) Flanigan and Karol (Daniel) Soules; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Harry was predeceased by his son, Terry Flanigan, a grandson, Dustin Flanigan, son-in-law, Kenneth Hall and a sister, Joan Farraugh.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to Owasco Volunteer Fire Dept. in memory of Harry. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.