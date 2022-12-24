Harry Reed Greer, Jr.

June 19 1937 - Dec. 21, 2022

WEEDSPORT — Harry Reed Greer Jr., 85, of 8241 Ball Road, Weedsport, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 after a brief illness.

Harry was born in Wentlings Corners, PA, on June 19, 1937, the son of Harry R. Greer, Sr. and Beulah M. (Olson) Greer. Growing up, Harry attended a one-room schoolhouse for elementary and secondary schools.

As a youth, he enjoyed fishing, baseball and playing hooky far more than schoolwork, but eventually found that teaching was his pathway in life. Harry graduated from Clarion State College in 1959 and obtained his Master's degree in science from Pennsylvania State University in 1964.

Harry also enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves to willingly serve his country. He graduated from boot camp in 1956 and was Honorably Discharged in 1962.

Harry married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Means, on Dec. 20, 1958 in Knox, PA. After a couple temporary teaching positions, Harry accepted a position at Cayuga Community College (then Auburn Community College) in 1964 as a science professor, moving his young family from Northwest PA to Auburn, NY.

Harry enjoyed his profession of teaching the biological sciences. He especially looked forward to his annual Marine Biology Field Course which brought students to the salt marshes of Cape Cod and the coral reefs of Jamaica and Grand Cayman, exposing them to the environmentally important ecosystems. Harry received the State University of NY Chancellor's Award for Outstanding Teaching in 1974. Harry represented CCC as a delegate of the "People to People International" Organization in 1988, travelling across the People's Republic of China while engaging with fellow scientists.

While teaching at CCC, Harry co-authored the first edition of "A.D.A.M. Interactive Laboratory Dissection Guide," which was published in 1999 as a "first of its kind" teaching manual in human anatomy and physiology. This interactive is still published as a teaching guide for human anatomy and physiology and used in colleges and universities across the United States. Harry served with distinction at CCC until his retirement in 1999.

After retirement, he enjoyed living in his restored farmhouse in Weedsport during the warmer months while spending winters in Clearwater, FL. He enjoyed traveling during his retirement especially cruise trips to Alaska and the Panama Canal. He often attended weekly morning coffee meetings with his former colleagues and friends from CCC.

Harry's contribution to the local community extended beyond his teachings at CCC. Harry had a major impact upon the water quality of Central NY, performing several water quality studies on the Owasco Lake and Onondaga Lake watersheds for many years with fellow professors and scientists. He organized a Christmas tree recycling program at CCC, planted trees with CCC students at Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, oversaw the first celebration of Earth Day at CCC and served on many local community environmental boards.

Harry was the Scoutmaster for Weedsport Boy Scout Troop 59 for many years. An Eagle Scout himself, he led and participated in many canoe/camping expeditions, highlighted by a 1979 trip to Philmont Scout Ranch, NM. He also served as the Town of Brutus Zoning Officer for many years. He and wife Ruth Ann are long time members of the Weedsport First Presbyterian Church.

Harry's true passion in life was his family, enjoying annual summer vacations to Cape Cod, barbecuing at 4th of July picnics, carving turkey at Thanksgiving dinners and celebrating the Christmas holiday season. Harry equally enjoyed in the care and nurturing of his fruit tree farm, particularly his 200 tree apple orchard. The large fall harvest required the collaboration of the entire family but provided for a bounty of delicious fresh apples, cider, applesauce and apple butter. He also enjoyed fishing, tying flies, woodworking, watching football and was an avid book reader.

Harry was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Clara Louise (Smathers), Barbara (Hall), and brother, Bud (John).

He is survived by his wife and life-long companion, Ruth Ann, together celebrating 64 years of loving marriage; also survived by his sister, Martha (Greer) Mong, Charlotte, NC; and brother, Robert Greer, Knox, PA. Harry is also survived by his three children: Valerie Fanning (Jeffery), of Mexico, NY, Karen Piascik (Thomas), of Weedsport, NY, and Gary Greer (Lisa), of Weedsport, NY. Harry was especially fond of his grandchildren: Stephanie Piascik (James Hickel), Michael Greer (Eddie James), Tony Piascik (Ashley), Nicole Greer (Kyle Hofsass) and Lucas Fanning (Emily); and his great-grandchildren: Alice, Hunter, Riley, Reagan and Ruby. "Uncle Jr." as he was known, is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are graciously made with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Donations in Harry's memory may be made to the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department or Old Erie Emergency Services. The family asks those wishing to honor Harry may plant an apple tree in the memory of Harry in their yard or local woodlot. Harry's life will be celebrated at a private memorial service. Burial will be next spring at Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

