Haydee Miralles DeMaso

Nov. 13, 1931 - Dec. 19, 2020

Haydee Miralles DeMaso, 89, of Auburn, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020. Haydee was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela on Nov. 13, 1931, the daughter of Catalina Esteban Gil and Juan Bautista Miralles Salas.

She worked several years at TRW, then volunteered at Auburn Memorial Hospital and Cayuga County Nursing Home. She was also a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Auburn.

She loved music especially from her parents' ancestral birthplace in Barcelona, Spain. She played castanets, sang, and danced flamenco. She also loved Cuban and Latin boleros and sang them beautifully. Haydee was a very kind and generous person with a wonderful, happy personality and cared for others more than herself.

Haydee is survived by her three sons: John (Anna) DeMaso, Joseph (Maria) DeMaso and James (Patricia) DeMaso; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She has a very large family in Venezuela and Spain as well. Haydee was preceded in death by her husband, August DeMaso, and grandson, Thomas DeMaso.

We would like to thank the staff at the Iroquois Nursing Home that took such wonderful care of her during her time there.

The memorial services are private. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Haydee's memory can be made to a charity of your choice.