Hazel M. Cook

AUBURN — Hazel M. Cook, formerly of 96 Frances St., Auburn, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Born in Cato, NY, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth Hoag Phillips.

Hazel lived a very active lifestyle which included years of traveling to the Adirondack Mountains area and trips to Yankee Stadium. She loved going to plays at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse with family and friends and enjoyed china and ceramic painting. She was an active member of the Melrose Sr. Citizens Group and she loved playing cards and gardening. Hazel retired from Auburn Spark Plug where she worked for over 40 years.

She is survived by her two caring nieces: Ginny Nucci and Martha Sharples; and nephew, Glenn Larkin; a sister, Winifred Debiaw; a loving great-niece who was her Old Maid card partner, Molly Sharples; and several more adoring nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Milton E. Cook in 1999, a brother, Glenn Phillips, three sisters, Doris Davis, Mabel Larkin and Joyce Bennett, a very special nephew, Captain Victor Larkin and a sister-in-law and dear friend, Barbara Phillips.

A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming.

Contributions in Hazel's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn. Those wishing may leave a condolence for the family by visiting www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.