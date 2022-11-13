Heather Nichole (Traver) Nelson
March 17, 1979 - Oct. 17, 2022
LONSDALE, MN - Heather was a GSR at Coborns, she loved being outdoors and fishing with her family.
Surviving are her children Adrianna Montanye (Cody Martin), Emma Nelson (Drake Efta) and Blake Nelson all of New Prague, MN; her mother, Karen Olson (King) of MN; her father, Joseph Traver (Michele) of Port Byron, NY; her sisters Amy Olson (Derek Stepka), Andrea Balistreri (Tommy) of WN; her brother, Joe Traver (Melissa); and sister, Kaycee Traver (Terrell Green) of Port Byron, NY. A soon to be granddaughter, Oaklynn Nichole; her former husband and father to her children Jamie Nelson of MN; her grandmother, Florence (Nan) King of Port Byron, NY; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her bonus dad Loren Olson in 2020.
Service to be held in MN.