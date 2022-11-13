Heather Nichole (Traver) Nelson

Surviving are her children Adrianna Montanye (Cody Martin), Emma Nelson (Drake Efta) and Blake Nelson all of New Prague, MN; her mother, Karen Olson (King) of MN; her father, Joseph Traver (Michele) of Port Byron, NY; her sisters Amy Olson (Derek Stepka), Andrea Balistreri (Tommy) of WN; her brother, Joe Traver (Melissa); and sister, Kaycee Traver (Terrell Green) of Port Byron, NY. A soon to be granddaughter, Oaklynn Nichole; her former husband and father to her children Jamie Nelson of MN; her grandmother, Florence (Nan) King of Port Byron, NY; many nieces, nephews and friends.