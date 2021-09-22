Heinz Weiler

AUBURN — Heinz Weiler, 72, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Attendorn, Germany, the son of the late Paul and Irma Weiler and had resided in the Auburn area for most of his life. Heinz previously worked for the former Alco Company for several years. He would work with the law firms of Weinstein and later Williams and Bushman for more than 30 years combined. Heinz also served as a local processor for over 30 years.

He currently was the owner of the family run CNY Gutter Company in Auburn. Heinz was an avid golfer, enjoying his many rounds of golf with fellow friend Kosta. He also liked an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. He was most happy spending time with his family and loved the many rides over the years with his wife and children to various locations in the area. He will be sadly missed.