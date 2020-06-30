Helen Betty St Clair
Dec. 21, 1926 — June 25, 2020
MORAVIA — Helen Betty St Clair, 93, of Moravia, formerly of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.
Helen was born Dec. 21, 1926 in Factoryville, Pa., a daughter of the late William and Isabelle (Thomas) White.
She was a home health aide in the Auburn area for a number of years, along with being a devoted wife and home-maker. Helen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of King Ferry, and a 40-year member of the 5 Corners Grange in Genoa.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Leon E. St Clair; a brother, Richard White (Tiley) of N.J.; two brothers-in-law, Dale St Clair, of Genoa, and Hower St Clair (Connie), of Fla.; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Stanley White.
A memorial service, with interment following in Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard, will be held at a future date. There are no calling hours.
