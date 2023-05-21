Helen Bommersbach

AUBURN - Helen Bommersbach, 98, of Auburn, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Helen was born in Skaneateles, the daughter of the late Albert and Katherine Kuzik Deyneka. She was a life resident of the Auburn area. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church, and served as a Eucharistic Minister at the church.

Helen is survived by her children Peter Bommersbach (Mary Jo) of Woodstock, GA, Christine Kapcha (David) of Estero, FL, and Laurie Bommersbach of Auburn; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter in 2006.

Helen's Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 A.M., Monday in St. Hyacinth's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no prior calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

