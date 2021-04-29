Helen (Bucklaw) Fara

May 10, 1924 - April 27, 2021

AUBURN — Helen (Bucklaw) Fara, 96, of Auburn passed away on April 27, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. She would have celebrated her 97th birthday on May 10, 2021.

Helen was born in Blakely, PA, one of nine children the daughter of Louis and Catherine Bucklaw. She was predeceased by sisters: Evelyn, Ann, and Mary; brothers: Louis, Joseph, Alex "Sonny," Paul and Stephen "Ba." She graduated from Blakely High School in 1942.

Helen married Frank F. Fara in August 1944 following his return from service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. They lived briefly in Tucson, AZ returning home to the Scranton area in search of employment. Helen had a cousin in the Auburn area who indicated there was work at various manufacturing facilities in town, so they came north and settled in Auburn. First, in an apartment on State Street and then in 1955 to a new home at 5 Kearney Ave.