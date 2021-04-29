Helen (Bucklaw) Fara
May 10, 1924 - April 27, 2021
AUBURN — Helen (Bucklaw) Fara, 96, of Auburn passed away on April 27, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. She would have celebrated her 97th birthday on May 10, 2021.
Helen was born in Blakely, PA, one of nine children the daughter of Louis and Catherine Bucklaw. She was predeceased by sisters: Evelyn, Ann, and Mary; brothers: Louis, Joseph, Alex "Sonny," Paul and Stephen "Ba." She graduated from Blakely High School in 1942.
Helen married Frank F. Fara in August 1944 following his return from service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. They lived briefly in Tucson, AZ returning home to the Scranton area in search of employment. Helen had a cousin in the Auburn area who indicated there was work at various manufacturing facilities in town, so they came north and settled in Auburn. First, in an apartment on State Street and then in 1955 to a new home at 5 Kearney Ave.
Frank immediately found employment with Alco while Helen worked in more than a handful factories, most notably Columbian Rope, Dunn and McCarthy and General Electric. During her years with GE she received numerous awards for submitting ideas that improved quality and production on the semiconductor lines. Helen retired from GE in 1984 and her and Frank took numerous group trips to Europe, Hawaii and San Francisco before his illness and passing in April 1989.
Helen has one son, Jeffrey L. Fara, of Phoenix, MD and was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Ryan Fara.
Helen was an avid bingo player for many years at local parish halls around Auburn. She could manage 12 to 15 cards at a time and even keep an eye on her son's three cards when they went together. The last seven years she resided at The Home on Grant Avenue and most recently The Commons on St. Anthony.
Family and friends are invited to join the family for a viewing/gathering on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Narthex of St. Hyacinth Church with a Mass of Christian burial to be offered by Father Louis Vasile beginning at 11:15 a.m. Internment will take place immediately following in St. Joseph mausoleum main hall in Fleming.
A luncheon will follow at the Springside Inn after the service. Arrangements are being made by the Farrell Funeral Service., Inc.