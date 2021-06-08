Helen Cuddeback

Jan. 8, 1924 - June 4, 2021

SKANEATELES — Helen Cuddeback of 38A Skaneateles, died at Auburn Community Hospital on June 4, 2021 at the age of 97. Although she had been victorious thru many health concerns previously including the loss of a leg to diabetes several years ago, she was unable to recover from the loss of her lifelong companion and husband of 79 years, Howard L. Cuddeback who passed in January.

Born Jan. 8, 1924 to Lydia and Frederick Eberhardt, Sr. on their small farm on Valentine Road, in Owasco, Helen was one of seven girls and three boys who taught their parents, having come from Switzerland, to speak English. Neighbors will recall the beautiful singing and yodeling which could be heard through the hills as the Brown Swiss cows were called to the barn for milking. Helen is survived by her three younger sisters, Evelyn (Ed) Murray, Loraine Denman, and Joanne Bell.