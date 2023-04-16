Helen (Delaney) Worden

Jan. 19, 1927 - April 9, 2023

AUBURN - Helen (Delaney) Worden passed away on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 under the gentle and special care of her friends at FLCL.

Helen was born Jan. 19, 1927, the daughter of John and Ellen Doyle Delaney. A graduate of Holy Family High School and had attended Nazareth College. She loved Owasco Lake, and resided on West Lake Road for many years. She loved swimming, boating and in the winter ice-skating.

Helen had been employed at many places over the years, including Webster's Dairy Bar, Auburn Memorial Hospital and retiring after many years at Red Star Express. She then continued working at The Citizen-Advertiser, and finally at Access of CNY, Syracuse, NY.

Her unique Irish wit always made her the center of attention. Her proud Irish lineage was always showing, and inevitably her ability to hum Irish melodies was a gift, especially "When Irish Eyes are Smiling."

Surviving are her three children, Susan (Bob) Ward, John Worden and Mark (Reghan) Worden; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Delaney; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 63 years, Paul "Joe" Worden; her parents; sisters Irene Flaherty, Virginia Delaney; and brother John "Butch" Delaney; sisters-in-law Margaret Delaney, Celeste Delaney; brothers-in-law John Flaherty and John Worden.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn with the Rev. Michael Brown as Celebrant. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at Sacred Heart Church.

The omission of flowers is requested with memorials remembered to either Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn or Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.