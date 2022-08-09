 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen Dmytrenko

Helen Dmytrenko

May 31, 1953 - Aug. 4, 2022

SYRACUSE — On Aug. 4, 2022, Helen passed from this life after a long illness. Born in Auburn, NY on May 31, 1953, she lived most of her adult life in Syracuse, NY.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Kristin) Bradish, of Levittown, NY; sister, Mary Dmytrenko, of Auburn; brother, John (Jackie) Dmytrenko, of Union Springs; grandchildren: Rick and Ryan Bradish; niece, Rebecca Clausen, of Odenton, MD; nephew, John Dmytrenko, of Auburn; nephew, Joseph Dmytrenko, of Camillus; and great-nieces: Skylar, Jennavive, and Lorelei Clausen. She was predeceased by her father, Michael and mother, Eudokia.

There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

