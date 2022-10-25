Helen Edmunds

Feb. 6, 1958 - Oct. 18, 2022

AURELIUS - Helen Edmunds, 64, of Fosterville Road, Aurelius, passed away October 18, 2022, in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, February 6, 1958, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Bell Edmunds.

A graduate of Union Springs High School, Helen was employed with 4M Precision and later as a Home Health Aid for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Auburn and more recently the Throopsville Community Church. She enjoyed all things related to crafts including crocheting and plastic canvas and could be found at Falcon Park rooting on the Auburn Doubledays.

She is survived by her sisters: Georgie Edmunds, Rena Raymond and Elsie Allen; two nephews: Elwood and Edward Raymond; and close friend Rosalie "Pat" Nichols (Erwin).

Calling hours for Helen will be conducted tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.