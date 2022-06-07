Helen Elizabeth Drabicki

July 10, 1925 - June 4, 2022

SKANEATELES/ELBRIDGE — Helen Elizabeth Drabicki, 96, formerly of Skaneateles and Elbridge, NY passed away on June 4, 2022. Helen was born July 10, 1925 in Seneca Falls, NY. She retired as a group care worker at Cayuga County Home for Children in 1987.

Helen's life revolved around her family and friends. She showed her love in her chocolate candy making, cooking and baking, sewing and making clothes for her friends and family members. She loved dancing and music and going to the casino with her husband.

Helen was predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond Drabicki and her sons, Harry and Larry Martin and David Bennett; her parents, Harry and Grace Clark Warner and siblings, Emily, Grace, Bill, Emory, Harry, Etta, Donald and Mike. She is survived by her children: Lloyd (Patrice) Bennett and Deborah (Richard) Kelley; Raymond's children: Hans, Mark and Maria Drabicki; her grandchildren: Harry Martin, Michelle (Michael) Hajjar, Brooke (John) Fraser, Lloyd E. (Jennifer) Bennett, Matthew (Sarah) Kelley, Mark Kelley; her great-grandchildren: Zak Graff, Alyssa (Adam) Hopkinson, Ben, Ethan and Conall Fraser, Lily Bennett, Vanessa Watterson, Savannah and Theo Kelley; her great-great-grandson Jace Hopkinson; many nephews and nieces; and her surviving siblings: Mary, Howard, Pete, Dorothy, Paul, George, Sally and John Warner. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers at 2nd floor The Commons who were caring and generous every day.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services following at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., Elbridge, NY.