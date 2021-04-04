Helen Elizabeth Gower

Nov. 14, 1928 - Mar. 15, 2021

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL - Helen Elizabeth Gower, of Fort Myers Beach, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed on Monday March 15, 2021 at Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Fort Myers, FL. She was 92, born on November 14, 1928 in Rochester, NY, and was the daughter of the late Horace K. "Bob" Lawrence and Doris M. (Brown) Lawrence.

Helen was Valedictorian of her high school class at Homer High School and also her college class at Cortland State University. She received her Master's Degree in Education and taught 5th grade in the Auburn School District for 36 years.

She was a member of Church of the Ascension in Fort Myers Beach. Helen shared her talents, as a member of the Ascension Catholic Women, making rosaries, caps for cancer patients and hats and mittens for under privilege children. She also enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Rehabilitation and at the Merry Go Round Playhouse Theatre in Auburn, NY. She also enjoyed traveling the Globe.

Helen is survived by her three children, Jane L. (Joseph) O'Connor, Dan (Audrey)Gower and Steve (Anne McCarthy) Gower; also surviving are five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.