Helen J. Dusinberre

Feb. 14, 1930 - Nov. 25, 2020

WEEDSPORT — Helen J. Dusinberre, 90, the widow of the late Edward P. Dusinberre, of Jackson Street, Weedsport, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. Born February 14, 1930 in Skaneateles Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Rose Straub Wylie.

Helen retired as a teller for KeyBank. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Weedsport Fireman's Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her children, two daughters, Deborah Dusinberre Applebee and her husband Bill of Port Byron, Tracy Dusinberre Adams and her husband Randal of Charleston, SC; two sons, Paul Dusinberre and his wife Kathy of Port Charlotte, FL and William Dusinberre and his wife Shirley of Huntsville, AL; seven grandchildren, Heather Applebee Marquart and Bill Applebee; Jeffery and Loki Adams; Elizabeth Dusinberre Sudano, Kelly Dusinberre Matzen and Matthew Dusinberre; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Edward, she is predeceased by a brother Alexander Wylie and a sister Kathryn Wylie Farrar.