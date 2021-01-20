Helen K. McKellop

July 1, 1922 - Jan. 17, 2021

AUBURN — Helen K. McKellop, 98, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn, on July 1, 1922, Helen was the daughter of the late William and Barbara Spin Lepak of Arlington Avenue.

She graduated in June, 1941 from Auburn Central High School. In her earlier years, Helen was employed as a timekeeper at Colombian Rope Company, a teller at the Morris Bank and secretary at Kalet's in Auburn. Helen met her future husband, James E. McKellop, Jr. at Colombian Rope. They were married by Rev. William Cowan of St. Mary's Church on June 25, 1945. They celebrated 65 years of marriage until James McKellop's passing in 2011.

Helen was the secretary at the Cayuga Community College Bookstore from 1970-1987. This was a position she truly enjoyed. Helen was a communicant of St. Mary's Church and a member in good standing of the Society of Cayuga Community College Retired Secretaries. Helen spent time boating with her family on Owasco Lake and traveling to Niagara Falls, the St. Lawrence River and Florida. In her free time she liked to read and browse garage sales, looking for blue glass. She enjoyed American Movie Classics and Turner Classic Movies. Many friends said Helen had an eye and taste for glamour.