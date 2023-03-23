Helen Kukiela

1921 - 2023

AUBURN — Helen (Kushnir) Kukiela, 101 years old, of Auburn, died peacefully in her home, to be with the Lord on March 21, 2023.

The wife of the late Alvin Kukiela, she was born in Starina, Czechoslovakia. She was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Kostun) Kushnir. She immigrated to Binghamton in 1937, moving to Auburn in 1941.

She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church, a member of the Polish Falconettes, and the Rosary Sodality at the church. She was a retired employee of Columbian Rope. Later Helen worked at Consolidated Scrap Metal. She was an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables. She walked to daily Mass into her 90s.

Helen is survived by her sons: James and William (Linda) Kukiela; her daughter, Sharon (Joe) Bennett; grandchildren: Matthew (Samantha), Amber, and Emily Kukiela, and Jackie (Keith) Gibbs; great-grandsons: Paul and Bennett Gibbs and Lucas Kukiela; and a special great-nephew, Serge (Sandy) Kostun, of Endicott.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 24, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until her funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Hyacinth's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Contributions in Helen's memory can be made to St. Hyacinth's Church, or a local food pantry.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To send a message or condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.