Helen L. Hill

AUBURN — Helen L. Hill, 73, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Lola (Shaver) Hill.

Helen worked for Medent for over 15 years working on data conversions in medical software. Helen was a very independent woman who liked to always do things her way. She loved spending time with the family and especially her grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed being a crafty type of person with her hands in knitting blankets for the grandchildren, to cross stitching and crocheting. She also loved the great outdoors just sitting and reading a book.

She is survived by her children: Annette (Jeff) Mess, of Hornell, Carolyn Elkins, of Auburn, Rebecca McGillivary, of Hornell, John (Vickie) Nichols, of Hornell, Joel (Stacia) Hill, of Acworth, GA; sisters: Beatrice Pragle, of Cattarugus, Dorothy Prinanich, of Lima; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her one sister and five brothers.

Per Helen's request there will be no visitation or service. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

