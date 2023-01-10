 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen Louise Kuhlmann

May 12, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Helen Louise Kuhlmann, 93, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1929 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of the late Henry and Louise Watkins Jackson.

Helen was a very loving mother and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children: Martha (Robert Smith) Foley, Alice (Ron) Patten, Arthur (Patty) Kuhlmann, Arnie Kuhlmann, John Kuhlmann; grandchildren: Annette (Jeff) Weaver, Kristi (Michael) Kervaski, James (Ellen) Patten, Robert (Amy) Patten, Nikki (Ryan) Bailey, Tucker Kuhlmann; many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; siblings: Lola Knowls, Judith Jackson and Louis (Darlene) Jackson.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by sons: Raymond and Bill Kuhlmann.

There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

There will be a celebration of Helen's life after the graveside service at Martha Foley and Bob Smith's home.

